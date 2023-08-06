“It’s going to go very badly,” Luis Abinader’s warning to Haitian gangs if they set foot in the Dominican Republic

President Luis Abinader warned Haitian gang members that they will fare very badly if they set foot in the Dominican Republic, in view of the intervention that will be carried out to pacify that country.

“We have strengthened the Armed Forces, especially the Army, which today is more equipped and prepared for when the intervention happens. We are right now in a state of special attention so that any of these people, of these elements that have participated in these gangs, we have identified the name and each one of them, we have a database of each one of them and it will be very bad for them if they set foot in the Dominican Republic, it has already been very bad for several of them, it will be very bad for them,” emphasized the head of state.

In addition, during the interview for the program “El Gobierno de la Mañana”, the president added that he will prepare the country to protect every square meter of the Dominican Republic and “every citizen of our country.”

Also, Abinader reiterated that the DR cannot be part of the intervention that will be carried out to pacify Haiti.

“I repeat, we cannot participate, we are not going to participate in that intervention for obvious reasons, we are a border country, we have a history, but that intervention is going to be positive for the Dominican Republic because it will pacify that country and we will be able to have an interlocutor who has total control of that nation so that we can protect our security,” he emphasized.