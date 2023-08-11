Ambassador highlights the signing of the Dominican Republic agreement with Guyana

Santo Domingo.- The signing of six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between President Luis Abinader and his counterpart from the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is being viewed as a potential foundation for ensuring both energy and food security in the Dominican Republic.

This perspective was articulated on Thursday by the newly appointed Dominican Republic ambassador in Guyana, Ernesto Torres Pereyra, during an interview on the “Despierta con CDN” program. The MoUs, symbolizing the mutual interests of both nations, signify a collaborative effort spanning various sectors. Furthermore, they underscore the high level of confidence that Guyanese authorities place in the Dominican Republic.

Though the Dominican State lacks experience in oil production, the ambassador highlighted the dynamic nature of the country’s private sector. This dynamism plays a pivotal role in assuring a vital component of the strategic partnership: national energy security.

Pereyra clarified that the technical intricacies of these MoUs will be defined in the future, facilitated by dedicated working groups focused on each specific aspect of collaboration.

Regarding the decision to cultivate corn and soybeans in Guyana instead of utilizing available agricultural land within the Dominican Republic, the diplomat elaborated on the long-term vision behind this choice. It aims to not only ensure food security in both Guyana and the Dominican Republic but also extend this security to other Caribbean nations. The intention goes beyond mere land leasing for production in Guyana; it encompasses a comprehensive initiative aimed at fostering prosperity and food security across the entire region.