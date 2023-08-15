Explosion in San Cristóbal | The death toll rises to 12 and there are 40 injured

San Cristobal.- On Tuesday, Mayor José Montás of San Cristóbal announced that the tragic explosion in the city center has resulted in a death toll of 12, with the number of injured individuals rising to 40.

Firefighters are currently still battling the blaze in the affected area. During the early hours of today, a firefighter was affected by the gases emitted from the scene.

Two establishments remain engulfed in flames: a plastic factory and a hardware store.

Rondolfo Rijo Gómez, the executive director of 911, revealed that a disaster zone with a radius of 400 meters around the explosion site has been established. The mayor’s office in San Cristóbal is also preparing to declare a period of municipal mourning and designate the area as a disaster zone.

Efforts to combat the fire have required the involvement of 17 fire trucks, over 24 ambulances from 911 and Conmipol, 14 police patrols, three helicopters for transporting the injured, and numerous Digesett agents to manage traffic coordination.

Despite circulating rumors, the precise causes of this devastating explosion have not yet been determined.

The explosion occurred after 3:00 in the afternoon. Preliminary information suggests that it originated at DT Ferretería, situated between Dr. Brioso and Padre Ayala streets in Villa Valdez, downtown San Cristóbal. The impact resulted in fires, the destruction of buildings and businesses, and damage to multiple vehicles. Those who lost their lives or sustained injuries were either inside establishments, vehicles, or in the vicinity of the impact area.