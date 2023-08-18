Senate of the Republic will receive a second visit from the Senate of New York

Santo Domingo.- On August 21, the Senate of the Republic will welcome an official delegation from the New York State Senate for their second visit, aimed at enhancing the bonds of friendship, cooperation, and relations between the two legislative bodies. The gathering, spearheaded by Senate President Ricardo de los Santos, will facilitate an exchange of experiences and a review of shared accomplishments since the groundwork was laid in August 2022 to solidify relations.

Comprising the New York Senate delegation are key figures including Will Barcley, Republican Minority Leader in the New York State Assembly; Senator Luis Sepúlveda; Phil Ramos, Vice President of the New York Assembly; and Assembly members Latoya Joyner, Maritza Dávila, Kenny Burgos, Manny De Los Santos, Al Taylor, Jaime Williams, Chantel Jackson, and Jake Blumecranz.

Notable representatives such as members from the New York Police Department, Supreme Court judges, and the Dominican Veterans Association, alongside Sonia Guzmán, Dominican Ambassador in Washington, and Eligio Jáquez, Consul General in New York, will also participate in the event.

Beyond their Senate visit, the delegation has a packed agenda that encompasses meetings with President Luis Abinader, Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Álvarez, National District Mayor Carolina Mejía, and an exploratory trip to the Dominican-Haitian border, facilitated by the Ministry of Defense, to gain insights into the dynamics between the two countries through the lens of the Dajabón province. This proactive exchange signifies an ongoing commitment to fostering stronger ties and collaboration between the legislative bodies.