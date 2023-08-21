Santo Domingo.- Following the weekly meeting to oversee the Citizen Security Plan, President Luis Abinader announced the successful capture of five individuals who were among the most wanted in the country. He emphasized that these apprehensions are in line with the objectives of the joint task force and affirmed that such efforts will persist throughout the week.

President Abinader expressed his unwavering commitment to reducing crime, stating that even a single instance of robbery or homicide is unacceptable. He highlighted that statistical indicators continue to improve and assured that these updates will be available on the official National Police webpage.

Additionally, the President authorized the establishment of an AMBER alert system in the country, similar to the one in the United States but with a distinct name. This system will involve cooperation among the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel), telephone service providers, the National Police, and 911. It will encompass government institutions and the private sector, facilitating the notification of missing minors.

President Abinader shared plans to enhance public safety through improved lighting. Over 60,000 lights will be installed in areas that require enhanced illumination to combat crime, particularly in regions like Greater Santo Domingo, Santiago, San Cristóbal, La Vega, San Francisco de Macorís, San Pedro de Macorís, and La Romana. This initiative stems from a collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and Police and the National Police to strengthen crime prevention efforts.

Ahead of the anticipated passage of Tropical Storm Franklin, President Abinader announced a coordination meeting with relief agencies at the government house. He emphasized the government’s proactive planning and execution during such weather events. He expressed confidence in overcoming challenges by working with the National Emergency Operations Center (COE) and society.

Various high-ranking officials, including the ministers of the Presidency, Defense, Interior and Police, and other key authorities from the military, police, and emergency response agencies joined the President. Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, and a commission of prosecutors also participated in the meeting, representing different provinces.