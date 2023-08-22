Government decrees as non-working from noon on Tuesday and full Wednesday

Santo Domingo.- In anticipation of the approaching tropical storm Franklin, the Dominican Government has swiftly taken action to ensure the safety of its citizens. In a decisive move, non-working hours have been declared from noon on Tuesday until the entire day on Wednesday. This preemptive measure aims to safeguard the population from the potential impacts of the storm, which is anticipated to bring winds reaching 85 kilometers per hour. The decree further specifies that normal work activities will resume at 8:00 AM on Thursday. These measures are in line with the government’s commitment to prioritize the well-being of its people during weather-related threats.

Projected Impact: Tropical Storm Franklin’s Predicted Trajectory and Potential Effects

Gloria Ceballos, director of the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), has shed light on the trajectory of tropical storm Franklin. As of now, the storm is situated approximately 445 kilometers south of Santo Domingo, with a gradual westward movement at a rate of 7 kilometers per hour. According to projections, the storm is expected to traverse the country between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, potentially unleashing up to 300 millimeters of rainfall in isolated pockets. The gravity of the situation calls for vigilance and preparedness, as the storm’s effects have the potential to disrupt daily life and infrastructural stability.

COE Meeting: Collaboration and Preparations for the Oncoming Weather

A high-level meeting was convened under the leadership of President Luis Abinader, with participation from various organizations constituting the Emergency Operations Center (COE). This assembly aimed to review and refine the preventive plan in anticipation of the impending storm. More than 20 entities contributed their insights, enabling a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the potential consequences of tropical storm Franklin. The collaborative approach reflects the government’s commitment to effective crisis management and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

Red Alert Status: Provinces on High Alert as the Storm Approaches

The COE has taken a proactive stance by issuing red alerts for several provinces, including the National District and Santo Domingo. This step underscores the seriousness of the situation and the potential risks associated with tropical storm Franklin. By raising the alarm, authorities aim to encourage preparedness among residents and ensure that they stay informed about the storm’s trajectory and evolving conditions.

Entity Responses: Ministry of Public Works and OPRET Activate Precautionary Measures

In preparation for the impending storm, the Ministry of Public Works has mobilized over three thousand personnel alongside specialized machinery. This preparedness initiative will ensure that the necessary resources are in place to swiftly address any eventualities that may arise. Similarly, the Office for the Reordering of Transportation (OPRET) has undertaken proactive measures. The suspension of the Santo Domingo cable car service has been announced, while the Santo Domingo Metro service will continue operating, with regular updates provided through official communication channels.

Transportation Disruptions: Suspension of Santo Domingo Cable Car Service and Status of Metro Operations

The Office for the Reordering of Transportation (OPRET) has taken measures to ensure the safety of users and personnel amid the impending storm. The Santo Domingo cable car service will be suspended starting at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. This suspension will remain in effect until weather conditions improve and the safety of passengers can be ensured. In contrast, the Santo Domingo Metro service will continue to operate normally, with any adjustments promptly communicated through official channels.

Stay Informed and Stay Safe: Official Channels and Guidelines for the Public

As the Dominican Republic braces for the impact of tropical storm Franklin, citizens are strongly urged to remain informed through official sources. It is recommended to closely monitor updates from the forecast center and follow recommended safety guidelines. In light of the potential for heavy rain, flash floods, and other weather-related challenges, citizens are encouraged to prioritize their safety and well-being by adhering to official instructions and remaining cautious during this critical period.

9-1-1 system activates response protocols due to Franklin’s effects

With the impending arrival of tropical storm Franklin in the Dominican Republic, the “Committee for Preparedness for Climate Events and Emergency Evacuation” from the National System of Emergency Attention and Security 9-1-1 convened a working meeting to initiate the Contingency Plan. The primary objective of this plan is to ensure the safety of all citizens through a well-coordinated and effective response to the potential impacts of the impending phenomenon.

Following the activation of the Contingency Plan, Colonel Randolfo Rijo Gómez, ERD, the executive director of the 9-1-1 System, personally oversaw the Call Reception, Video Surveillance, and Emergency Dispatch areas. This supervision aims to guarantee round-the-clock citizen attention, ensuring the effectiveness of responses to critical situations that may arise in the aftermath of the tropical storm.

Additionally, the 9-1-1 System reiterates that it remains the sole emergency number and the primary point of contact for users. The system is dedicated to receiving calls from the population to manage their emergency situations and operates around the clock to provide effective citizen assistance. With an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all Dominicans, the 9-1-1 System continues to work tirelessly to safeguard lives and property throughout the nation.