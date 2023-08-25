Social Plan maintains simultaneous operations in areas affected by Storm Franklin

Santo Domingo.- Following the passage of tropical storm Franklin across the nation, Yadira Henríquez, the director of the Social Plan of the Presidency, visited various affected areas to distribute essential aid and assess the extent of the damage.

Operations are being conducted simultaneously, primarily in the southern regions of the country as well as other affected areas. Separate efforts are also underway in sectors of Greater Santo Domingo, including locations like Las Lilas in the Tres Brazos area and Las Chorreras in the Manganagua sector.

Yadira Henríquez revealed that more than 100,600 food rations, 3,170 mattresses, 1,050 cases of water, 3,070 bed sheets, and 5,120 mosquito nets have already been distributed. She emphasized that President Luis Abinader’s directives are to ensure assistance reaches all affected families. Additionally, surveys have been conducted to assess the impact of heavy rains, with plans to launch the Equipped Home program to provide home essentials and roofing assistance.

Upon issuing alerts, the government agency promptly dispatched the initial aid kit not only to Greater Santo Domingo but also to various provinces including San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, Azua, San Juan de la Maguana, Elías Piña, Barahona, Pedernales, Independencia, Duarte, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Peravia, La Romana, and Monte Plata, among others.

Furthermore, supplies were secured for relief agencies to support their efforts in the aftermath of the storm.