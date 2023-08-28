The Book Fair offers a movie Monday, exhibitions, book presentations and conferences

On this Monday, August 28, the XXV International Book Fair 2023 continues its vibrant schedule of book presentations, discussions, exhibitions, films, and conferences. Notably, Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, will deliver a talk titled “Academic Life and State Experience” at 6:30 in the evening in the Literature Room.

The FILSD 2023 is drawing numerous visitors to its pavilions and air-conditioned indoor spaces at the Plaza de la Cultura Juan Pablo Duarte, where it will run until Monday, September 4. Under the theme “There is a Book for Everything,” this twenty-fifth edition features captivating exhibitions like “Emociones” by Jochy Campusano and “A One-Way Ticket” by Agliberto Meléndez, both displayed in the galleries of the Cinema Pavilion and Literature. Additionally, the exhibit “50th Anniversary of the Convention on the Protection of the World Heritage, Cultural and Natural” by UNESCO is available in the Lobby of the National Theater.

At 10:00 AM, the Meeting Room will host Avia Levi, consul and business manager of the Israeli Embassy in the Dominican Republic, who will discuss “Tourism in Israel and Hebrew.”

Simultaneously, the Reading Animation Pavilion will present “10 Guides for Reading and Dialogue with Dominican Classics” by Nurys del Carmen González, Sandra Alvarado, and Rita Díaz. Following this, the Identity and Citizenship Pavilion will see Jordi Cirilo Rosario Correa present the book “Caonabo, The First American Liberator” by Juan Bosch. The University Hall will hold a panel on “Humanism and Education: What Should Students Read?” featuring Faustino Medina, Domingo De Los Santos, and Ramón Santana, coordinated by the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra.

At 3:00 PM, the cultural activities continue with a workshop titled “Creation of My First Syllabic Book” led by Yanna Guzmán Abreu in the Reading Animation Pavilion. Simultaneously, the Blue Pavilion of Poetry will host the poetry recital “Let Verse Be Like a Key” by Juan Carlos Mieses, Radhamés Reyes-Vásquez, and Lorenzo Araújo.

Meanwhile, the Jeannette Miller Pavilion will host readings of the poetic work of this dedicated writer. At 5:00 PM, the Blue Pavilion of Poetry will see the reading “Narradoras del Presente” with Nuria Labari (Spain), Aurora Arias (Dominican Republic), Karla Suárez (Cuba), and Minerva del Risco (Dominican Republic). In the Reading Animation Pavilion, Pedro Cabiya will present the book “El Quinto Quijote,” authored by Ibero-American schoolchildren and coordinated by the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI).

For more information about the FILSD programming, interested individuals can visit the official social media accounts (@miculturard) and the website www.culture.gob.do.