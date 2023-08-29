Abinader: Dominican Republic has “necessary resources” to protect itself from Haitian gangs

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic possesses the essential resources to protect its borders should the armed groups in Haiti choose to cross over in response to a potential international military intervention led by Kenya, stated President Luis Abinader on Monday.

During a press conference held at the National Palace as part of a new weekly event named “La Semanal,” Abinader highlighted that due to historical circumstances, the Dominican Republic is limited to offering humanitarian assistance to neighboring Haiti. The two countries share the island of Hispaniola, and Dominican independence was achieved after a 22-year Haitian occupation.

“We have obtained military transport equipment, which will be deployed when the time is right. We possess substantial intelligence regarding potential developments along that border, which is adequately guarded,” Abinader emphasized.

He reassured that the criminal groups from Haiti won’t be able to breach Dominican territory, even if a multinational force compels them to relocate from their positions in Port-au-Prince and other Haitian areas. Abinader underlined the Dominican Republic’s preparedness for any contingencies originating in Haiti, affirming that the few members of Haitian gangs who have entered Dominican territory have faced unfavorable outcomes.

Abinader announced his upcoming participation in the United Nations General Assembly, primarily to remain informed and engage with global leaders regarding the situation in Haiti. He will continue to advocate for peace and stability in the neighboring country that would also benefit the Dominican Republic.

The President commended the ongoing progress of the border fence construction, a measure taken to enhance security. He revealed that approximately 11,000 Dominican troops are stationed along the nearly 400-kilometer border. Addressing the precarious scenario in Haiti, Abinader noted that the Haitian government maintains control over only a small portion of its capital and certain southern areas. Despite these challenges, he expressed the resolve to confront them.

In August, a Kenyan delegation visited Haiti to evaluate the landscape before potentially leading an international mission to support efforts against the armed gangs. The Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, reiterated his plea for an international force to assist the National Police in establishing security and enabling the movement of people and goods amidst ongoing gang conflicts and a crisis-ridden environment.