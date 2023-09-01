At least one dead and six wounded during a shooting on Calle La 42 in Capotillo

Santo Domingo.- The tranquility of Calle La 42 in the Capotillo neighborhood within the National District has been shattered by a harrowing shooting incident that unfolded on a Thursday evening. This shocking event has left the community in a state of deep chaos and distress, with at least one fatality and six individuals sustaining injuries. The sounds of gunfire echoed through the air, resembling scenes from an intense action movie, causing residents to be gripped by immobilizing fear and uncertainty.

The tragic sequence of events was set into motion by the untimely passing of Luis Felipe Reyes, affectionately known as “Oscar”, a 37-year-old man. As narrated by his relatives, Oscar met his demise when he was shot in the chest while bravely attempting to shield his wife from a robbery attempt during the early hours of a Sunday morning.

Oscar’s unfortunate demise served as the catalyst for a violent confrontation that erupted just last night. Alleged assailants arrived at his residence and commenced a barrage of indiscriminate gunfire without uttering a single word.

This act of aggression led to the unfortunate death of one individual and inflicted injuries upon six others. The individual who lost their life has been identified as Franklin Mora, aged 54.

According to an account provided by the deceased’s sister, Franklin was entering his house in the company of his three-year-old grandson. In a heroic effort, she managed to shield the child by ushering him indoors, but tragically, Franklin suffered a headshot wound.

The victims of this horrific incident were swiftly transported to the Francisco Mocoso Puello hospital for urgent medical attention. Authorities from the medical center are anticipated to release further information regarding the condition of those affected.

In light of this disheartening event, it’s important to note that Oscar, as highlighted by Vanessa Núñez, his sister, had no affiliations with any criminal factions. Vanessa emphasized that Oscar was engaged in legitimate work within the market.

Heartbroken and consumed by grief, Mrs. Juana María Núñez, Oscar’s mother, passionately appealed for justice to prevail in honor of her beloved son. She expressed concerns for the safety of herself and her family, fearing the unchecked presence of the gang responsible for the tragic encounter.

The affected area has been effectively sealed off by officers from the Central Investigation Directorate (Dicrim) of the National Police, who have undertaken a series of strategic operations since the early hours of the morning to address the situation.