Pre-candidate Juanjo Cid denounces discriminatory treatment of a member of the LGBTIQ community

Santo Domingo.- Juanjo Cid, a well-known gay activist who is running for councilor for Circumscription #1 of the national district representing the Democratic Option (OD) party, has spoken out against discrimination and harassment faced by the popular transsexual influencer known as Chica Permiso. Chica Permiso was crowned Queen of the Pride Caravan 2023 and was reportedly mistreated at a prominent shopping center.

Cid highlighted that the incident at the Hypermarket Olé in Ciudad Juan Bosch involved discriminatory treatment towards Chica Permiso. The security personnel at the entrance gate and the person in charge of security addressed Chica Permiso in a disrespectful and unprofessional manner. The reason given for preventing her from entering was her clothing, even though it is common to see cisgender women with more revealing attire in the same establishment.

Cid expressed his belief that the incident exposed homophobia and discrimination against the LGBTIQ community. He emphasized that despite constitutional guarantees of rights for all Dominican citizens, members of the LGBTIQ community often face violations of their rights.

Rosanna Marzán, a defender who is involved in the judicial process, explained that Chica Permiso filed a complaint with the authorities. The supermarket was summoned twice to address the act of discrimination but failed to attend, resulting in legal consequences.

Cid and Marzán both highlighted the need for better training of employees to handle such situations and the importance of companies having protocols to address conflicts and avoid discriminatory practices.

According to the most recent National LGBTIQ Survey, 97% of members of the community have experienced some form of discrimination or harassment in their daily lives. Cid concluded by asserting that no one should be prohibited from entering a place due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.