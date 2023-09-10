Dominican Navy apprehends 23 Haitians trying to leave in a dinghy to Puerto Rico

Police members belonging to the Department of Trafficking and Smuggling of Persons of the National Police, together with members of the Dominican Republic Navy (ARD), the General Directorate of Migration (DGM), and prosecutors of the municipality of Higüey in the province of La Altagracia, apprehended 23 Haitians who were staying in five rooms of a hotel to make an illegal trip to the neighboring island of Puerto Rico.

It was reported that the foreigners were staying in a hotel on Manuela Veras Street in the municipality of Higüey, where they proceeded to arrest them last Wednesday in the company of members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Attempts to illegally reach Puerto Rico continue to take place even though the weather conditions are terrible and dangerous due to the hurricane season and bad weather, so these arrests prevent the loss of human lives.