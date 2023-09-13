Vice President calls on universities to work together and raise the quality of higher education

Santo Domingo.- On Wednesday, the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, called upon Latin American universities to establish alliances and collaborate to elevate the quality of higher education in the region through global and regional initiatives.

She highlighted that since the start of President Luis Abinader’s administration, numerous ambitious reforms have been initiated to enhance the quality of education and promote research within Dominican university campuses.

In this context, Peña emphasized that the Dominican Republic is committed to nurturing informed and empathetic citizens equipped with the tools to address a wide range of challenges, including climate change, social justice, economic inequality, and global health.

Under the theme “Regionally focused, globally minded: Collaborating to elevate higher education in the Americas,” Peña presided over the QS Higher Ed Summit Americas 2023, marking the first time the Dominican Republic hosted this event. She expressed the belief that education possesses the transformative power to change individuals, communities, and entire nations.

She described the QS Higher Ed Summit Americas 2023 as a meeting point for the brightest minds in the Americas’ education sector, where tradition meets modernity, and the future of higher education is poised for redefinition.

Peña emphasized the commitment to creating a new landscape for higher education in the Americas, where every student enjoys equal access to quality education, irrespective of their origin or circumstances.

She underscored the need for innovation in an increasingly globalized and digitalized world, urging educational institutions to not only keep pace with technological advancements but to lead and pioneer, setting new standards for future generations.

Peña expressed gratitude to the organizers of the QS World University Rankings for recognizing the Dominican Republic’s potential as a hub of innovation and knowledge in the region. She also acknowledged the dedication and contributions of educators and students to the cause of higher education.

The top 10 universities in the QS World University Rankings for Latin America and the Caribbean are:

1. University of Sao Paulo.

2. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile (UC).

3. State University of Campinas (Unicamp).

4. Tecnológico de Monterrey.

5. University of Chile.

6. University of the Andes.

7. National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

8. Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

9. University of Buenos Aires (UBA).

10. Paulista State University Julio de Mesquita Filho.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology (Mescyt) highlighted the summit’s significance as an opportunity to showcase the realities of higher education in the Dominican Republic. He encouraged the creation of academic alliances and the formalization of academic agreements and research projects on matters of national importance.

José Alejandro Aybar, Rector of the University of the Caribbean (Unicaribe), expressed that the Dominican Republic does not feel the genuine impact of university rankings, suggesting that the information might not be entirely accurate.