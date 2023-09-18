Abinader left for New York to discuss the Haiti crisis at the UN General Assembly

President Luis Abinader has traveled to New Jersey, from where he will depart for New York to participate in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). During this assembly, he will deliver a speech addressing the crisis in Haiti. Abinader emphasized the importance of raising awareness in the international community about the situation in Haiti and noted that the definitive solution lies in the hands of the international community.

The Dominican president is scheduled to return to the country on Friday after fulfilling various commitments, including bilateral meetings with other leaders and engagements with international, financial, and diplomatic organizations.

In his speech, Abinader reiterated that there is no Dominican solution to the Haitian problem and emphasized that the closure of the border with Haiti was ordered due to a dispute over the construction of an irrigation canal on the Masacre River by Haitians. He reassured that the current situation on the border is under control and does not pose a threat to the daily activities of the Dominican population.

Abinader traveled on a private flight, accompanied by his assistants and the head of the Presidential Security Corps (CUSEP).