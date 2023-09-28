Ministry of Defense sponsors masses on the border line to strengthen the religious spirit of its soldiers

Dajabon.- The Ministry of Defense (MIDE) in the Dominican Republic has initiated a series of Eucharistic ceremonies in military facilities to promote the religious sense among soldiers responsible for security and peace in border areas. These religious ceremonies took place simultaneously in Dajabón, Elías Piña, Independencia, and Pedernales.

Major General Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez, representing Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, led the ceremonies. The objective of these initiatives, led by the military high command, is to encourage each member of the Armed Forces to embrace their spiritual well-being while they protect the territories along the Dominican-Haitian border and uphold national integrity.

The Ministry of Defense’s support for these ceremonies reflects its commitment to recognizing and supporting the soldiers’ work in safeguarding the borders and maintaining peace in the region.