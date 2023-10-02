Abinader will lead opening of Infotep meeting on technical-professional training

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will lead the opening of the 46th Meeting of the ILO/Cinterfor Technical Committee (RCT), one of the most relevant events in the field of technical-vocational training, to be held in Punta Cana from October 4 to 6, hosted by the National Institute of Technical Vocational Training (Infotep).

The conclave, whose opening will also be headed by the Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, will be attended by Ministers of Labor from Latin America and the Caribbean.

With the slogan “Vocational training as the backbone of economic and social development,” the event will bring together over 60 vocational training institutions from all over the region, governments, workers’ and employers’ representatives from 27 countries.

This edition of the RCT, supported by the Ministry of Labor, coincides with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of ILO/CINTERFOR, which has played a key role in strengthening vocational training in the region and promoting policies that foster human development and decent employment among the members of its network of institutions.

Vocational training in the Dominican Republic

The meeting will include eight discussions, five panels and four lectures on the advances and experience of vocational training in the Dominican Republic and the challenges of productive transformation.

Also, vocational training in inclusion strategies and equal opportunities; institutional and training experiences in the framework of the digital transition; vocational training and the challenges of the transition to the digital economy and societies, and vocational training and its role in the just transition to carbon-free economies.

Other major themes to be discussed are innovation and vocational training: strategies and experiences; social dialogue, vocational training and transitions; and lifelong learning.

CINTERFOR, an ILO center

CINTERFOR is a specialized center of the International Labor Organization (ILO). It coordinates the largest and most prestigious network of public and private entities and institutions dedicated to strengthening labor competencies.

It is a network formed by countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, Africa and Portugal, which actively collaborates in the permanent updating of the knowledge management platform, available to the world of vocational training.

ILO/CINTERFOR promotes and facilitates cooperation, articulation, and exchange among its institutions while enabling peer-to-peer dialogue on regional and global issues.