Abinader “speculates” that the absence of a US ambassador is due to differences in that country’s leadership

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic has denied that the absence of a US ambassador in Dominican territory is a result of any conflict between the two countries. He emphasized that there is no situation between the Dominican Republic and the United States, and there is no friction in their relationship.

President Abinader suggested that the lack of a US ambassador may be due to differences between the US Executive and Congress, rather than a diplomatic issue between the two countries. He clarified that his comments were speculative and reiterated that this situation has nothing to do with the overall relationship between the Dominican Republic and the United States.

The Dominican Republic has been without a US ambassador for nearly three years, making it one of the longest periods in recent history without such representation. During this time, the American diplomatic mission has been led by chargé d’affaires. The United States is a significant trading partner for the Dominican Republic, and it also contributes substantially to tourism in the country.

As of now, the position of the US ambassador in the Dominican Republic remains vacant, with no designated diplomat or politician listed on the official website tracking current US ambassadors. This situation is shared with only a few other nations globally.