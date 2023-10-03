Downpours will continue throughout the work week due to the effects of troughs

Santo Domingo.- Persistent rain is expected to affect multiple provinces of the country throughout the work week, lasting until Friday. This weather phenomenon is attributed to a trough and the prevailing northeast wind pattern.

Carla Morales, a meteorologist from the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), has reported that on Tuesday, rain is anticipated in various regions of the country, including Greater Santo Domingo and specific sectors within the National District. In the National District, there will be intermittent increases in cloud cover during the afternoon, accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing into the early evening.

Other areas forecasted to experience downpours on Tuesday include the northeastern and southwestern regions, the coastal areas along the Caribbean, the border region, and the Central Mountain Range.

Looking ahead, Morales indicates that Wednesday and Thursday will witness a more pronounced focus of rainfall in provinces within the country’s interior.

The Onamet report highlights Wednesday’s outlook, featuring moderate to heavy downpours at times, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly in the afternoon and evening. These conditions are expected to affect various provinces in regions such as the northwest, north, northeast, southwest, the Central Mountain Range, and the border area.

Thursday’s weather forecast includes “moderate to heavy downpours at times, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds over several provinces in the southeast, northeast, southwest, the Central Mountain Range, and the border area.”

Furthermore, Onamet is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Philippe, which is currently located approximately 40 kilometers north/northeast of Anguilla. Fortunately, this storm is not posing a significant threat to the Dominican Republic.