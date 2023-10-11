Fire affected several modules of the Dajabón market; It is controlled

Dajabon.- In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire broke out in the Dajabón binational market, consuming between 15 to 20 modules. The fire required the efforts of four Dajabón fire trucks, as well as additional units from Restauración, Loma de Cabrera, Partido, El Pino, and Montecristi municipalities to bring it under control.

Colonel-Intendant Diómedes Estévez, head of the Dajabón firefighters, reported that the fire is now contained, and an investigation will be conducted to determine its causes. The emergency call was received at 4:20 in the morning, and firefighters were on the scene within five minutes. Approximately 60 firefighters were needed in total to battle the blaze.

The fire occurred just hours before the scheduled reopening of the trade fair between Haitians and Dominicans, which had been closed since September 6 in protest against the construction of a canal aiming to divert water from the Massacre River on Haitian territory.

The mayor of Dajabón, Santiago Riverón, preferred to wait for official reports on the incident’s cause before expressing an opinion. Abigail Bueno, president of the binational market merchants association, expressed suspicion regarding the coincidence but refrained from making judgments.

The area is currently cordoned off by soldiers from the Specialized Border Security Corps (Cesfront) and members of the Dominican Republic Army (ERD). The Dominican government has not yet announced whether the reopening of trade will be suspended.