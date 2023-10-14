Abinader inaugurates Zona Franca Park; Deliver 800 titles

Peravia–President Luis Abinader inaugurated yesterday in Peravia province the refurbishment of the warehouses of the Free Zone Park of B-aní, built with an investment of RD$100 million; while in Azua, he delivered 800 property titles and received the Honoris Causa degree awarded by the Technological University of the South (UTESUR).

“This Government is committed and relying on this free zone model that has been gradually advancing to create better conditions for jobs and reactivate all the productive structures in every corner of the country,” said the President.

He explained that the total investment is RD$100 million, RD$21 million has been executed and covers the rehabilitation of warehouses, common areas, and administrative buildings, among others, and is in charge of the Ministry of Public Works and the National Export Free Zone Council with the support of the private sector.

Earlier, President Abinader delivered more than 800 property titles expected to benefit 5,000 members of 1,349 families in Arroyo Corozo, Guayabal, Las Cojas, Los Tainos, and Las Canitas.

“Here, gentlemen, we are impacting approximately 1,349 families, which translates into more than 5,000 people who will have a different future with their property title, which represents an extraordinary act of justice to which our government is committed,” said the President during the ceremony attended by hundreds of people, most of them senior citizens.

He said, “I am so happy in an activity when I deliver the property titles. From today, you know that you can leave that property to your family and take a loan to build and improve your house or make an annex or for your business”.

Duarte Méndez, from the Technical Executing Unit of Land Titling of the State, said that this process allowed savings of RD$107.9 million to the beneficiaries, who only made a minimum payment of a private individual.

The President then went to UTESUR, where he received the Doctor Honoris Causa degree in Public Policy, the highest distinction granted by that entity, for his contributions to higher education institutions in the educational policies they execute.

“I am excited, but at the same time committed,” said the President.