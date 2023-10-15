Listín Diario invites you to an evening dedicated to your pets this October 21st

Santo Domingo– Editora Listín Diario, through its campaign Espacio Animal, invites you to a special afternoon dedicated to your pets next Saturday, October 21.

“Let’s celebrate our pets” is the motto of the activity, which will be held in the newspaper’s parking lot, with a schedule from 3:00 to 6:15 in the afternoon. All types of animals will be accepted.



During the meeting, there will be three talks with exciting topics: “Adopting improves lives,” by Yvanna Lajara, from Sanut, and “Healthy food for pets,” from Purina.

Also, “Benefits of pets for mental health” by Karen Gonzales from the Dominican Association of Therapy and Service Animals (Adats).

Participants can have a free general health check-up for their pets, which Nexgard’s specialists will perform. Also, their faithful companions can taste Pawkies desserts and Sanut food.

The activity is possible thanks to the sponsorship of Nestlé, Pet Cementery, Nexgard, Lanco, Sanut, and Mercasid, in addition to the collaboration of PepsiCo and Pawkies.