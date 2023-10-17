OAS Commission goes to the border today to survey

Santo Domingo.- A mission from the Organization of American States (OAS) is visiting the Dominican Republic to gather information about the canal being constructed by Haiti on the Dajabón-Masacre River. The mission includes Dr. Jean Michel Arrighi, Secretary of Legal Affairs of the OAS, and Andrés Sánchez from the Secretariat of Comprehensive Development.

This visit follows a request by Dominican President Luis Abinader for OAS mediation to address the crisis stemming from the canal construction, which the Dominican government views as a violation of treaties. The mission’s objective is to collect technical information and understand the situation. On Tuesday, the delegation will visit the border area near Dajabón, where Haiti is building the canal on the Masacre River.

The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, technicians from the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (Indhri), and the National Institute of Drinking Water and Sewerage (Inapa) have provided information on flood risks and water intakes on the Dominican side that do not affect Haiti but are used by Haitian farmers.

This mission plays a crucial role in addressing the issue impartially and objectively while aiming to strengthen peace and cooperation in the region. The collected information will be reported to the OAS Secretary-General and member states to contribute to a solution that considers the concerns of both nations and reinforces the legal and institutional framework governing bilateral relations.