Dominican Republic will be an example for the English Immersion Program in Colombia

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology (MESCyT) has announced that the Dominican Republic will serve as a model for the English Immersion program for Competitiveness in Barranquilla, Colombia. This collaboration is part of the project “Bilingualism: an instrument for closing social gaps,” established under the South-South Cooperation Strategy signed by both countries. Its goal is to enhance the population’s English language skills.

Currently, a delegation from the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla is in the Dominican Republic to receive guidance from MESCyT. The Dominican Republic has been offering opportunities for foreign language learning through the English by Immersion Program since 2025.

The Colombian delegation will engage in a series of activities until November 4 to learn about the successful methodology employed in the Dominican Republic’s English Immersion Program for competitiveness, as reported by the head of MESCyT, Franklin García Fermín. He emphasized the importance of bilingualism in achieving comprehensive development.

García Fermín noted that many countries in the region face a shortage of instructors to meet the English language proficiency levels required by the business sector. He believes that the solution lies in programs like the English Immersion Program implemented in the Dominican Republic.

Katherine Diart, Secretary of the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla, praised the Dominican Republic as a model of success for Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly in its progress toward bilingualism.