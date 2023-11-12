Santo Domingo, D.R.—”In the Dominican Republic, everyone can say whatever they want, and the government does not prevent anyone from expressing themselves freely by any means,” assured President Luis Abinader while boasting of the position that the Dominican Republic now occupies among the countries with the greatest freedom of the press.

The report presented on Friday by the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) at its 79th General Assembly pointed out the Dominican Republic as the nation with the greatest freedom of the press in the April-October 2023 semester because it did not register any cases of abuse or censorship.

According to the President, “There is a truly free press in the country.” In addition, this achievement is a sign of democracy since it is the first time the country has obtained this position above the United States, Canada, Chile, Jamaica, and others.

“We are the country where there is a truly free press and yesterday we were given that position at the Inter-American Press Society… Democracy is that, development is like that, it is not only in one sector, it is not only in one area, it is to change that vicious circle of corruption,” said the constitutional chief.

RANKING

The Dominican Republic obtained 81.08 %, the highest level for a free press state. Chile is next on the list with 78.85 points (5.20 points above its results in the last edition), leading the low restriction band.

Jamaica ranks third in the barometer, with 76.78 points, dropping one place compared to the previous period when it obtained 80.40 points.

Miguel Franjul is vice chairman of the IAPA’s Committee on Freedom of the Press for the Dominican Republic.

In the Dominican Republic, there were no violations against the press.

The Index says that the country achieved the most evident improvement among the 22 nations, moving up four positions.