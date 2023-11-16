Haitian police throw tear gas bombs at other Haitins who were buying Dominican products

Dajabon.- Members of the Haitian Border Police (Polifront) used gunshots and tear gas to prevent the holding of an informal market between Haitians and Dominicans, as reported by Haitian media outlet Heat TV.

This action was taken by Polifront agents to enforce the ban imposed by Haitian authorities on purchasing Dominican products. The authorities had warned that individuals involved in the trafficking of goods from the Dominican Republic would face fines.

The arrival of the armed forces in the area led Haitians to flee to Dominican territory to avoid detention and legal action by the authorities. It is currently unclear whether any Haitian buyers were detained or if there were injuries during the Polifront intervention.

The Haitian authorities have stated that seized assets will either be destroyed or sold at public auction. For detained vehicles, they may be returned to their owners upon presentation of legal documents, but owners will first need to pay fines ranging from 50,000.00 to 500,000.00 gourdes, depending on the severity of the offense.