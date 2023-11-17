Arajet inaugurates route between Santo Domingo and Buenos Aires

Santo Domingo.- Arajet has officially launched a new route with direct flights between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This route marks the first time that Buenos Aires’ Minister Pistarini International Airport (Ezeiza) and Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport are directly connected.

The direct flight, which takes less than eight hours, operates three times a week, departing from Buenos Aires on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 04:25 in the morning, and from Santo Domingo to Buenos Aires on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, departing at 5:55 in the afternoon.

Arajet’s Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Carlos Mesa, emphasized the importance of this route for connecting Argentina with the Caribbean. Arajet aims to serve as a hub for the continent, connecting travelers to various destinations in North, Central, and South America.

The airline hopes to fly more than seven million passengers in the next five years and establish Santo Domingo as a robust air connection hub, benefiting travelers in the region. This route contributes to strengthening ties of friendship between Argentina and the Dominican Republic for tourism and commerce.