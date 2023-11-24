Immigration suspends and sends to investigation agent who injured two undocumented Haitians

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Immigration (DGM) in the Dominican Republic has reported an incident involving one of its agents, Francisco Leodagny Peña, who shot and wounded two undocumented Haitian nationals in the community of Cajuil Prieto, Las Matas de Farfán, San Juan de la Maguana. The incident took place during a monitoring operation of the foreigners, who were traveling on a motorcycle.

According to the DGM’s preliminary report, the motorcycle driver attempted to flee upon noticing the immigration agents, leading to a confrontation during which the agent allegedly used his firearm, resulting in injuries to the Haitians’ legs. The individuals, identified as Jean Jacques Judes, 33, and Moisés Yamesley, 23, were subsequently taken to the Federico Armando Aybar Municipal Hospital. It was noted that they did not possess the required documents for legal transit in the country.

Agent Peña, who is assigned to the Elías Piña province, has been handed over to the investigative department of the National Police, specifically to the homicide division, which handles such cases. He will later be presented to the Public Ministry of that jurisdiction, along with the firearm used in the incident. An in-depth investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Venancio Alcántara, the general director of Immigration, has stated that the agent involved has been temporarily suspended pending the conclusion of the investigations. Alcántara emphasized that the DGM does not condone excessive use of authority or abuse against undocumented immigrants, regardless of their nationality or immigration status. He also reminded that there are established legal procedures and protocols for handling cases involving illegal foreigners without resorting to abuses.