400 apartments of the Happy Family Plan delivered in San Gregorio de Nigua

NIGUA, San Cristóbal. President Luis Abinader delivered 400 apartments to an equal number of beneficiaries yesterday as part of the National Housing Plan Familia Feliz. With this act, 1,829 units have been provided to the beneficiaries through the project executed by the Ministry of the Presidency.

The apartments at Residencial Don Antonio in San Gregorio de Nigua correspond to the first stage of 1,280 units planned to be developed by Constructora Alma.

In offering the main words of the ceremony, the Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos Echavarría, explained that of the 880 houses that have already begun to be built for the second and third stages, 500 apartments will be delivered in 2024.

He also pointed out that as part of the contributions made by the State for the acquisition of these homes, the Government has made an investment of more than RD$245 million, distributed in Bono Inicial, Bono Itbis, Bono Tasa, and Bono Mujer.

“In the context of the International Day of Non-Violence against Women, it is important to highlight the positive impact of the Bono Mujer, delivered by the Ministry of Women. This bonus is intended to benefit 12 of these families, whose homes are headed by women household leaders, granting them an amount in excess of RD$2.4 million,” he explained.

Santos Echavarría specified that in this project, 72% of the households are headed by females and 35% by single mothers. Similarly, he explained that 62% of the beneficiaries corresponding to this delivery are formal workers from industries and companies established here in Nigua.

“It should be noted that these 1,829 homes delivered today, bring peace of mind to more than nine thousand people who now have a roof of their own, dignified, safe and in environments with common area facilities, recreational parks and services,” said Santos Echavarría.

The Minister informed that, from today until the end of the year, 950 apartments will be delivered so that more families will be happy in Santo Domingo East, West and North, Boca Chica, La Romana, Villa Altagracia, and San Francisco de Macoris.

“This 2023 we will be culminating with the delivery of 2,779 decent and safe homes. By 2024, we already have 8,814 housing solutions under construction, with projects located in the National District, East and West Santo Domingo, La Romana, Haina, San Cristóbal, Higüey, San Francisco de Macorís, Puerto Plata, Neiba and Mao, Valverde,” he said.

Meanwhile, the developer of the project, George Ghattas, indicated that almost two years after the beginning of the construction of these apartments, his vision is being fulfilled since the inhabitants and workers of Haina and Nigua can count on a dignified place to live, with a quiet environment and without noise; but, above all, a home of their own in which they can form a family union.

“It gives me a lot of pride that, although it feels like we have accomplished a goal today, we are just beginning. I see a very beautiful future for Haina and for Nigua, and more than that, I see a community being formed,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by the governor of San Cristóbal, Pura Casilla; the senator, Franklin Rodríguez; the mayors of San Cristóbal, José Montás; of Haina, Osvaldo Rodríguez; and San Gregorio de Nigua, Jorge Ortiz Carela; the vice-minister of Investment Projects, Camel Curi; the vice-minister of the Ministry of Women, Doris Javier; and the director of the Supérate Program, Gloria Reyes.