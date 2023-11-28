Dominican Republic among Iberostar’s main destinations for exclusive weddings in 2024

Santo Domingo.- Iberostar Beachfront Resorts has unveiled a series of special wedding promotions for its locations in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Mexico. These promotions are part of Iberostar’s commitment to responsible tourism and aim to provide personalized and sustainable wedding experiences. The company’s wedding packages focus on uniqueness and eco-friendliness.

For couples planning their wedding at an Iberostar property, travel agents can now offer an enticing incentive: five complimentary nights for a return stay at any Iberostar resort in these countries, as reported by TravelPulse. This is in addition to other benefits for travel agents, such as earning double points in the Iberostar Star Agents program and a higher commission of 15% on wedding day events.

Couples will also enjoy a complimentary activity for their Wedding Week group. They can choose from options like a semi-private rehearsal dinner, a mixology class combined with a cooking workshop, or a cocktail hour featuring a select bar. These offerings are designed to enhance the wedding experience for both the couple and their guests.