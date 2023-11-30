Migration is recognized as a public institution that implements innovation and digital development

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Migration (DGM) in the Dominican Republic was recently acknowledged by the Government Office of Information and Communication Technologies (OGTIC) and the Cabinet of Innovation and Digital Development for its implementation of innovation and digital development in public service. This recognition was part of a broader acknowledgment of 19 public institutions for their efforts in leveraging information and communication technologies (ICT) to enhance services for citizens and improve internal efficiency.

The recognition was based on the ICT Use and Digital Government Implementation Index (iTICge), a tool that systematically evaluates government entities’ internal efficiency and transparency through ICT utilization. The DGM achieved a high score of 93.50 on this index, categorizing it as an outstanding institution in terms of performance.

Venancio Alcántara, the General Director of Migration, attributed this success to the continuous improvement efforts and dedication of public servants within the institution. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to transforming the DGM, focusing on modernizing and enhancing services and aligning with humane and rights-respecting migration policies.

Bartolomé Pujals, the General Director of OGTIC and Executive Director of the Digital Innovation and Development Cabinet, stated that this award reflects the success of public institutions in implementing innovation and digital governance, as evidenced by the iTICge 2023 measurement. Natanael Minaya Hernández, Director of Information and Communication Technology at the DGM, accompanied Alcántara in receiving the award.

This recognition follows the DGM’s previous achievement of second place in the same award in 2022. Other recognized entities included the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the General Directorate of Customs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs, among 14 other public institutions.

The iTICge’s tenth iteration included a separate measurement for entities serving citizens and those serving the government, allowing for a more detailed and precise evaluation. The index categorizes scores from 0 to 100 into four levels: low (01-69 points), medium (70-84 points), superior (85-94 points), and outstanding (95-100 points). In the citizen services category, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources ranked first with 95.09 points, followed by the DGM with 94.95 points, and the General Directorate of Customs with 93.50 points.