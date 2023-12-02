UASD Seismology recorded two earthquakes in the country in the early hours of the morning
Santo Domingo, DR—
The Seismological Institute of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) reported that a couple of earthquakes were registered in the Dominican Republic during the early hours of Saturday morning.
The first of these telluric movements occurred around 3:00 a.m. near Ramón Santana in San Pedro de Macorís.
Also, according to preliminary data from the Seismological Institute, this earthquake had a magnitude of 4.2 and a depth of 92.2 kilometers.
After this earthquake, a little more than an hour later, another one occurred, although a milder one.
This one had its epicenter in the community of Bánica, Elías Piña, and had a magnitude of 2.6.