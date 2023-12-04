The Army militarizes Dajabón before the entry of Haitian police

Dajabón.- The Dominican Republic’s military presence was significantly increased in the Dajabón border area following a tense incident on the Dominican-Haitian border. On Sunday, a group of armed Haitian police reportedly crossed into Dominican territory and attacked Dominican merchants engaged in informal trade in the La Vigía area.

In response to these events, a substantial military operation was initiated in Dajabón. Military forces were deployed throughout the municipality’s streets, parks, and public spaces, with heightened patrolling observed in various sectors of this border region.

The confrontation provoked by the Haitian authorities led to retaliatory actions by the Dominican merchants. They moved to expel Haitian traders from Capotillo Street in Dajabón, a location heavily frequented by numerous Haitian merchants. It is believed that the Haitian merchants’ presence in this area was tacitly approved by the Dajabón Municipal Council.