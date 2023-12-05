Dominican Republic is below average in math, reading and science

Santo Domingo.- In the Dominican Republic, students’ performance in mathematics, reading comprehension, and science falls below the OECD average, as per the latest PISA report, which evaluates 15-year-old students worldwide. While there have been improvements since 2018, the 2022 data shows that reading comprehension scores have returned to levels close to those in 2015.

Despite improvements, there hasn’t been a significant change in the proportion of students with scores below the minimum proficiency level (level 2) in any of the three subjects analyzed compared to 2015. Dominican students also lag behind the OECD countries in achieving outstanding results (levels 5 and 6) in at least one subject.

Specifically, in mathematics, only 8% of Dominican students reached at least level 2 of competence, compared to the OECD’s 69% average. The situation is similar in reading comprehension, where around 25% of Dominican students achieved level 2 or higher, compared to the OECD’s 74% average. In science, approximately 23% of Dominican students reached level 2 or higher, compared to the OECD’s 76% average.

The report also highlights a high rate of grade repetition in the Dominican Republic, with 26% of students repeating at least once since starting primary school, compared to 9% in the OECD.

Regarding gender differences, girls outperformed boys in mathematics by 4 points and in reading by 34 points.

The report also addresses the impact of the pandemic. It reveals that 39% of Dominican students received daily support through virtual video classes, but 39% had trouble understanding school tasks at least once a week, and 36% struggled to find someone to help them. However, 64% of students feel confident in using technology and video programs for learning in case schools need to close again.

Overall, Dominican students generally feel good at school, make friends easily (76%), and have a sense of belonging (81%). However, bullying is a concern, with around 29% of girls and 31% of boys reporting being victims of bullying at some point each month, compared to the OECD averages of 20% for girls and 21% for boys.