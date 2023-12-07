Haiti-Dominican border closure reaches 55 days amid economic strain

Santo Domingo.- The border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic remains closed by the Haitian government for the 55th consecutive day as of December 7. This ongoing closure continues despite the Dominican Republic’s efforts to reopen the border, deepening the economic difficulties in the border areas.

The initial closure by the Dominican Republic on September 6 was a response to Haitian civilians constructing a canal in Juana Méndez, intended to redirect water from the Masacre River. This action led to significant disruptions for residents of the Dajabón province in the Dominican Republic, who rely heavily on cross-border trade.

While the Dominican side reopened on October 13, introducing temporary trade corridors and implementing stringent military supervision and compulsory biometric registration for Haitians entering, the Haitian side has remained shut. This asymmetrical reopening has allowed only minimal cross-border activity, mostly accommodating stranded Haitian goods on designated days.

A notable event occurred on November 28, when a group of Haitians engaged in binational trade forcibly opened the border gate, temporarily permitting the entry of food and goods into Haiti before it was resealed by authorities.

The enduring closure highlights the ongoing strain and complexities faced by communities along the Haiti-Dominican border, illustrating the delicate balance of environmental, political, and socioeconomic elements in the area.