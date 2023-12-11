Dominican Republic calls for global action on Climate Change at COP28

At the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Convention in Dubai, the Dominican Republic’s Vice Minister of Climate Change and Sustainability, Milagros De Camps, made a compelling plea to the international community for decisive action and substantial resource mobilization. This call is aimed at keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees and ensuring states have access to funds for coping with natural disasters.

De Camps stressed the urgency of maintaining the target to prevent 1.5 degrees from becoming “just another unfulfilled promise on an unrecognizable planet.” She linked the target to the recent intense rainfall and flooding in the Dominican capital, which resulted in loss of life and significant damage to infrastructure and agriculture. Exceeding this temperature rise could lead to more severe hurricanes, heatwaves, reduced labor productivity, health issues, and a decline in quality of life.

The Vice Minister also highlighted the effects of prolonged droughts and increased forest fires, citing over 3% of the Dominican Republic’s forest reserves being impacted. Additionally, a rise in global temperature threatens coral reefs and seagrass beds, jeopardizing the livelihoods of millions who rely on fishing and tourism, the latter being a vital source of foreign currency for the country.

De Camps emphasized that 1.5 degrees Celsius should be seen as a physical limit rather than a negotiation target. She underscored the Dominican Republic’s role in demanding accountability from those historically responsible for global warming, calling for increased mitigation efforts and systematic support for vulnerable countries affected by climate change impacts.

The UN Convention on Climate Change recently approved the creation of a fund to finance losses and damages related to the climate crisis, a move championed by the Dominican Republic and other nations. The fund, supported by countries including Japan, Germany, the UK, and the UAE, has received pledges of around $350 million. This fund and the proposal spearheaded by the Dominican Republic at COP28 mark significant steps in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.