Dominican Republic’s MIVED achieves historic milestone with over 7,000 homes delivered

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Housing and Buildings (MIVED) of the Dominican Republic has reached a significant milestone, surpassing the construction and delivery of over 7,000 homes in under four years. This achievement aligns with the promises made by President Luis Abinader and was celebrated with the recent handover of 248 homes in Hato Nuevo, Santo Domingo Oeste by Minister Carlos Bonilla.

With this latest addition, MIVED has completed 100% of the My Housing Hato Nuevo project, which has resulted in 1,312 homes, positively impacting over 4,400 individuals. Minister Bonilla emphasized the government’s commitment to continuing this trajectory, ensuring that more Dominican families will have access to their own homes, as pledged by President Abinader.

Initiated in 2021 by President Abinader and Minister Bonilla, the My Housing Plan represents an investment exceeding RD$3,337.9 million and has generated over 2,400 direct jobs. The success of this project was also acknowledged by Ysidro García, Deputy Business Administrator of the Banco de Reservas, highlighting the delivery of these homes to deserving Dominican families.

The Hato Nuevo My Housing Plan encompasses 1,312 units, with 1,112 three-bedroom and 200 two-bedroom apartments. Spread over 85 thousand square meters, the complex includes extensive green areas, institutional spaces, play areas, parking, and recreational facilities like a basketball court.

The handover of homes in Hato Nuevo began in 2022, with subsequent deliveries throughout 2023. This project is part of a series of completed housing initiatives across various regions, including Los Salados and La Barranquita in Santiago, and others in San Pedro de Macorís, Bahoruco, San Juan, Montecristi, and Santo Domingo Norte.

MIVED’s ongoing projects in Hato del Yaque, Santiago; San Luis, Santo Domingo Este; and Ciudad Modelo, Santo Domingo Norte, contribute to the total of 7,006 apartments built in this period. The Hato Nuevo delivery event was attended by key figures, including Julia Drullard, Governor of Santo Domingo province, and other notable dignitaries, with the ceremony being blessed by the parish priest Edvaldo Darrocha.