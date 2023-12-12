Vice President Raquel Peña launches National alert system for rebel and convicted fugitives

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña announced the inauguration of the National Alert System for Rebel and Convicted Fugitives, a significant step towards bolstering citizen security in the Dominican Republic. This initiative, part of the Quiet City Joint Task Force (FTC-CIUTRAN), aims to prevent individuals with outstanding legal warrants from obtaining services or documentation from public institutions.

Peña discussed this new system following Citizen Security Plan meeting number 23, the first meeting she had with the newly appointed National Police Director General, Major General Ramón Antonio Guzmán Peralta. The system is designed to ensure that fugitives are identified when they approach any public body, including Digesett, the Central Electoral Board, DGII, the General Directorate of Passports, and the Ministry of the Interior and Police.

The Vice President emphasized the importance of interconnecting institutions through this alert system to enhance security outcomes. Additionally, she mentioned that the Task Force has ramped up operations for the Christmas and New Year period to ensure order and national security, urging the public to enjoy the festive season responsibly.

The meeting, held at the National Police Palace, reviewed tasks, achievements, and further measures to strengthen the country’s security. It was attended by key figures including Defense Minister Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, Minister of the Presidency Joel Santos Echavarría, Minister of the Interior and Police Jesús Vásquez Martínez, along with other high-ranking officials from the National Police, Air Force, DNCD, Digesett, the 9-1-1 Emergency System, POLITUR, and the commission for police reform.