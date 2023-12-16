Debris falls into the tunnel of the 27 Februray causing fear and traffic jams

Santo Domingo—Uncertainty, concern, and a significant traffic jam were caused yesterday afternoon by debris that fell from the “big” tunnel ceiling on 27 de Febrero, which runs from Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln Avenues.

The debris that fell in the 27 de Febrero tunnel was from a ventilation duct on the Boulevard above the tunnel.

The booth was hit by a vehicle that destroyed part of the structure, which the Ministry of Public Works (MOPC) decided to destroy completely to guarantee safety and avoid misfortunes,” part of the fragments, including blocks and cement, fell into the tunnel.

After 10:00 p.m., officers and agents of the General Directorate of Traffic and Transportation Safety (DIGESETT) maintained a fence and security tapes to prevent drivers from approaching the affected area.

The MOPC specified that the accident in the Boulevard’s upper area does not affect the tunnel structurally.

It informed that the alert of the falling debris was reported by 9-1-1, so high-level technicians proceeded to evaluate it, verifying that it did not represent a danger to traffic. The tunnel was not closed, but it was being monitored.