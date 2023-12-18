Thousands of Haitians cross to Dajabón for binational market amid tightened border security

Santo Domingo.- In Dajabón, a province bordering Haiti, thousands of Haitians have crossed the border under the supervision of the Specialized Land Border Security Corps (CESFRONT) to participate in the binational trade at the local border market. CESFRONT has implemented measures to maintain control on the Dominican side of the border, including collecting biometric data of foreigners.

This influx of Haitian nationals into the Dominican Republic comes amidst a lack of border gate on the Haitian side of the border bridge. The gate was previously destroyed by a group of Haitian civilians, who threw it into the Massacre River to protest the closure of the border. Despite these circumstances, the market activities continue with heightened security measures by Dominican authorities.