Crackdown on immigration fraud and criminal activities by Dominican immigration authorities

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Immigration (DGM) in the Dominican Republic has made significant arrests in separate incidents as part of their ongoing efforts to combat immigration fraud and other criminal activities.

In Santo Domingo Este, three Haitian nationals – Josué Toussaint, Josue Micel, and Wesly Louis – were apprehended for their involvement in a scheme to forge immigration identification cards. These individuals were operating in the Jerusalem Urbanization area and were caught with equipment used in the production of these fraudulent cards, including a laptop for digital creation and various other items.

In a different operation, the DGM reported the arrest of Dominican national Jaime Fulcar Montero, who had been under a Migration Alert for an arrest warrant since 2015, accused of murder. Fulcar Montero, who had previously fled to Colombia and attempted to travel to Canada with fraudulent documents, was apprehended upon his return.

These arrests reflect the DGM’s reinforced strategies and actions under the leadership of Venancio Alcántara, the General Director of Migration. These efforts are part of a broader transformation and modernization process within the DGM, aligning with the immigration policies promoted by President Luis Abinader’s government. The focus is on enhancing efficiency in management and ensuring compliance with national and international immigration standards.