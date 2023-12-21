President Abinader proposes creation of specialized emergency and disaster mitigation corps

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has presented a bill to the Senate of the Dominican Republic for the establishment of the Specialized Emergency and Disaster Mitigation Corps (CEMED). This new unit, proposed as a branch of the Armed Forces and under the Ministry of Defense’s control, aims to bolster the country’s response to emergencies and disasters.

Rooted in the constitutional mandate (Article 252, Paragraph 2), which outlines the Armed Forces’ role in disaster and public calamity mitigation, this initiative acknowledges the growing impact of climate change and the need for specialized military operations to handle non-war emergency situations.

The CEMED is set to comprise members from the Army, Navy, and Air Force of the Dominican Republic, reflecting a unified and comprehensive approach to disaster response. The corps will operate with a central general direction and ten regional mitigation centers, ensuring nationwide coverage and readiness.

This legislative proposal, if approved, is expected to significantly enhance the Dominican Republic’s risk management system. It represents a proactive step towards better preparedness and swift, effective responses to natural disasters and emergency situations, aligning with global concerns about the increasing challenges posed by climate change.