Environmental technicians warn of damage to wetland in Samaná violates agreements

Samaná.- Technicians from the Ministry of the Environment have issued a warning that the damage observed in the mangroves within a wetland area in the Samaná province of the Dominican Republic is in violation of several international agreements signed by the country, including the Convention on Biological Diversity (Ramsar Convention).

The Ramsar Convention, officially known as the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, is a global agreement aimed at promoting the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands, making it the only international treaty that focuses specifically on the protection of wetland ecosystems.

The warning is a result of a survey conducted by the Provincial Department of Samaná of the Ministry of the Environment between December 8 and 11. The survey was carried out in the mangroves of “El Alemán” or Astillero beach, located in the La Barbacoa sector of the municipal district of El Limón, following a complaint made to the authorities.

According to the report sent to the Vice Ministry of Coastal-Marine Resources, it was observed that the affected mangroves, primarily red mangroves (Rhizophora mangle), showed signs of being cut down, and the majority appeared to be affected by some form of chemical damage.

The Ministry’s technicians estimate that the affected area covers more than 188,700 square meters, equivalent to around 300 tasks of land.

The survey concluded with a recommendation to evaluate the damage through a multidisciplinary commission from the Ministry’s headquarters in order to determine the cause of the mangrove’s degradation.

The incident has been described by some as an “environmental murder.” Romeo Llinás, an advisor on Geological-Mining and Petroleum Resources, criticized the lack of expertise in identifying and seeking advice from hydrogeology professionals in the country, leading to costly decisions made out of ignorance.

Senator Pedro Catrain denounced the action as “ecocide” and called for an exhaustive investigation by the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Miguel Ceara Hatton, to identify and hold accountable those responsible for this ecological crime. Catrain emphasized the importance of protecting the mangroves in El Limón, as they serve as a natural habitat for endemic species and contribute to the fragility of the ecosystem in the region. He called on the community, authorities, and civil society organizations to collaborate in identifying the perpetrators and ensuring justice is served to prevent such crimes from happening in the future.