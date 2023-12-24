Dominican Republic registers several telluric movements this past Friday

After the 5.2 earthquake in Miches, at least four more telluric movements were registered.

Santo Domingo—The Dominican Republic has registered more than three earthquakes this past Friday, including the 5.2 magnitude earthquake reported this afternoon, which was felt in several areas of the country and Puerto Rico.

The telluric movements have been registered by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Seismology Center of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

On its platform, the USGS registers, in the first instance, two movements in Miches, one of magnitude 3.7 and the other of 4.0, and another to the northwest of Samaná of magnitude 5.3.

NATIONAL

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 in DR was also felt in Puerto Rico; aftershocks recorded.

Prior to the 5.2 earthquake, the National Seismology Center registered three tremors: one of magnitude 2.6 at 4.3 kilometers from Duvergé, another of 2.7 at 29.8 kilometers from Punta Cana, and a telluric movement of 2.9 at 15.2 kilometers from San Francisco de Macorís.

After the five-magnitude tremor, three aftershocks were reported: 3.3, 3.0, and 4.1 magnitudes. When writing this story, the last recorded telluric movement is of magnitude 2.6, with an epicenter 12.0 kilometers from Constanza, La Vega province.

Geologist Osiris de León said that the 5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded this afternoon northeast of Miches occurred on the Septentrional fault, which is secondary and “can produce moderate tremors, but not devastating earthquakes.”