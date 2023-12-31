Santiago authorities warn that those who shoot in the air on New Year’s Eve will be arrested

Santiago—The spokesman of the Prevention, Mitigation, and Response Committee of Santiago, Francisco Arias, warned that in this province, people who are caught shooting into the air with firearms and using fireworks without the proper permit during the New Year’s festivities would be arrested.

Arias indicated that during the Christmas Eve holiday, many gunshots were heard, so for New Year’s, they will be more vigilant to apprehend those who violate the law.

“Both the National Police and the Army will be vigilant in this situation because this is forbidden; to launch fireworks, one must have a permit from the Interior and Police,” said Francisco Arias.

New Year’s Eve operation

Regarding the New Year’s prevention operation, Arias informed that 3,200 men and women from the Civil Defense and the different institutions that comprise the Prevention, Mitigation, and Response Committee are deployed throughout Santiago. He added that the Committee has six aid stations on this city’s main highways and avenues.

“We already have all the posts installed until the first at 6:00 in the evening,” said Arias.

The official explained that the personnel of the aid stations will be working from 8:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the afternoon, and from that time onwards, the Emergency and Security System 9-1-1 will be available.

Motorcyclists were also urged to use protective helmets, not to drink alcohol if they are going to drive, and car drivers to always use their seat belts.