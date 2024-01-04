Response to US Senators, Dominican Republic seeks evidence on alleged arms trafficking

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Roberto Álvarez, has called for evidence from United States senators who recently claimed that the Dominican Republic is being used as a conduit for arms trafficking to Haiti. Addressing concerns raised by the senators, Álvarez emphasized the need for concrete proof to support these allegations.

Álvarez pointed out that the Dominican Republic does not produce weapons and has been cooperative in allowing the transit of vans and containers from the United States to Haiti. He underscored that any illegal arms trafficking within these shipments is unknown to the Dominican authorities. Consequently, the minister urged the US legislators to provide detailed information to substantiate their claims.

These remarks were made by Álvarez while he was at the Blandino funeral home on Abraham Lincoln Avenue, paying his respects to the late Dominican ambassador to Canada, Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos. Dannenberg Castellanos, who passed away on December 23, 2023, due to a heart attack, was remembered by Álvarez as an exceptional diplomat with significant achievements. The ambassador’s cremation and memorial service were held at the funeral home until late afternoon on Wednesday.