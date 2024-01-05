Onamet forecasts Sunny Weather with isolated showers in certain Dominican regions

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) has forecasted that the high pressure system currently over the Dominican territory will continue to promote sunny weather conditions while inhibiting widespread precipitation today, Friday. However, due to the influence of the fresh northeast winds and local geography, some isolated showers are expected in the afternoon and early evening. These showers are primarily anticipated in the provinces along the northern, northeastern slopes, the eastern plains, and the Central Mountain Range, including areas like Puerto Plata, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Samaná, Monte Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, La Vega, Santiago, and Monseñor Nouel.

For Saturday, the weather conditions are expected to remain largely unchanged across the country, with the continued influence of the high pressure system over the Caribbean. Despite this, the warmer easterly winds and local diurnal and orographic effects may lead to some isolated showers during the morning in regions such as the northeast, east, the Caribbean coastal area, and the Central Mountain Range.

Temperature-wise, conditions will stay pleasant to cool, particularly during the night and early morning hours. This is more so in mountainous regions and inland valleys, where episodes of fog may persist until early morning.