Diego Pesqueira assumes role as Director of Communications at Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Education

Santo Domingo.- Journalist Diego Pesqueira has been appointed as the new Director of Communications and Public Relations of the Ministry of Education of the Dominican Republic (Minerd). This appointment, made by Minister Ángel Hernández, is officialized in Departmental Order 51/2023.

The new role for Pesqueira involves overseeing the communication strategies and public relations activities for Minerd. His predecessor, Rafael Alonso Rijo, who previously held the position, has been appointed as the head of EDU+, an Educational and Cultural Platform of the Dominican Republic, operating under Minerd’s guidance.

Diego Pesqueira’s inauguration into his new responsibilities was conducted by Clara Joa, director of the Ministerial Cabinet. This change in leadership is part of Minerd’s ongoing efforts to enhance its educational and cultural initiatives in the Dominican Republic.