Dominican tourism unfazed by 2024 elections: Asonahores assures stability
David Llibre. (Photo: Asonahores)
Santo Domingo.- The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES), David Llibre, confidently declared that the upcoming 2024 elections will not disrupt the nation’s thriving tourism sector.
Highlighting the industry’s maturity and stability, Llibre emphasized that, unlike past years, there is no reason for concern among tourism stakeholders.
- Enhanced awareness: Llibre credited Dominicans with a heightened understanding of tourism’s vital role in the country’s economy, fostering a supportive environment for the sector’s continued success.
- Defined roles: He further lauded the clear division of roles and responsibilities within the industry, ensuring smooth operation regardless of the political climate.
- Proven resilience: Llibre pointed to the tourism sector’s successful navigation of previous electoral processes, expressing optimism for similar stability in 2024.
Llibre concluded by expressing hope for the sector’s uninterrupted growth, stating, “We have full confidence that Dominican tourism will continue to thrive throughout the upcoming elections and beyond.”