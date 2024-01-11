Dominican Republic and Haiti resume dialogue on Pittobert canal dispute

Dajabón.- The Dominican Republic and Haiti have reinitiated discussions over the contentious issue of the Pittobert canal and the utilization of water resources from the Dajabón/Masacre river. These talks took place on January 9 and 10 in Washington, DC, at the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters, led by the Foreign Ministers of both nations, Roberto Álvarez and Jean Victor Généus, respectively.

During this meeting, both parties presented their perspectives on the canal construction and explored various options for a solution that is fair, equitable, and reasonable. Their discussions are guided by the Treaty of Peace, Perpetual Friendship and Arbitration of 1929, along with relevant international law.

A key outcome of the meeting was the mutual agreement on the necessity of conducting a comprehensive technical study. This study, to be supported by a mutually selected qualified international organization, aims to assess the hydrological, environmental, and social impacts of the Dajabón/Masacre river basin on both the Dominican eastern side and the Haitian western side.

Additionally, the dialogue encompassed other significant binational issues, including migration, trade, and cross-border security. The constructive nature of these discussions reflects a collaborative approach to addressing these complex and multifaceted challenges.

Both delegations concluded the meeting with an agreement to continue these important conversations in the future, signaling a commitment to finding a collaborative and sustainable resolution to the dispute.