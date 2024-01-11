José Blanco appointed Vice President of UNICEF’s Executive Board

Santo Domingo.- Ambassador José Blanco, representing the Dominican Republic, has been elected as the vice president of the Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). This significant appointment was announced by the official account of the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations (UN).

The position signifies a heightened commitment to children’s issues globally, with a particular focus on nations in the global south. In his role, Ambassador Blanco will be instrumental in advocating for and working towards the betterment of children’s futures and well-being worldwide. This appointment underscores the active involvement and dedication of the Dominican Republic in addressing and supporting global children’s welfare and rights initiatives.